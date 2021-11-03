Missing Old Town Elementary canoe returned

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Over the weekend, a key piece of Old Town Elementary’s playground equipment disappeared.

A social media post and perhaps a guilty conscience later, that red canoe has been returned.

“It missing and I don’t know where it went,” said first grader Miyah, Old Town Elementary.

Miyah wasn’t alone in wondering where the school’s canoe went.

“It was kind of shocking to come back on Monday after Halloween you do expect to do, you know, tricks and treats. So it was shocking to see that the canoe was gone,” said Principal Jeanna Tuell, Old Town Elementary.

Tuell says the canoe was donated five years ago and has been there since.

“It is a canoe that we had drilled holes in so it had holes in it for drainage. So I was trying to picture anybody using this canoe seriously using it. I thought this isn’t going to end well for them,” said Tuell.

She decided to let people know what happened.

“I put a post out on Facebook. It was shared over 375 times. And obviously it was a very big disappointment to our kids in our community that something like that could have happened here,” said Tuell.

Wednesday morning...there it was.

“Came back to school this morning at 7:30. This is very close to where the kids walked down every day as they are greeted by teachers and there was a big eruption by our students,” said Tuell. “There was no damage to the canoe and I feel like it was a great opportunity for our community to celebrate some small victory that people are good.”

Old Town police say the department is looking into the canoe’s disappearance.

