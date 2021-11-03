Meals on Wheels needs your help to feed Mainers in need this year

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - The Eastern Area Agency on Aging is starting up its Meals on Wheels program once again for the holidays.

They may need more charitable help this year than in years past.

Due to global supply chain issues on a number of basic necessities for the program, they are having a hard time buying enough food.

They serve 750 homebound older adults across four counties.

But to serve them all, they are asking the community to think about donating.

”We are hoping to be able to provide those meals. A $5 donation to our organization will put a meal on the table of a homebound older adult. We’re asking our community to reach out and share the warmth of a holiday meal with us,” said Jennifer Sheaff.

A link to make a donation to the Meals on Wheels program can be found here.

