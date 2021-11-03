Advertisement

Meals on Wheels needs your help to feed Mainers in need this year

Due to global supply chain issues on a number of basic necessities for the program, they are...
Due to global supply chain issues on a number of basic necessities for the program, they are having a hard time buying enough food.(Owen Kingsley)
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - The Eastern Area Agency on Aging is starting up its Meals on Wheels program once again for the holidays.

They may need more charitable help this year than in years past.

Due to global supply chain issues on a number of basic necessities for the program, they are having a hard time buying enough food.

They serve 750 homebound older adults across four counties.

But to serve them all, they are asking the community to think about donating.

”We are hoping to be able to provide those meals. A $5 donation to our organization will put a meal on the table of a homebound older adult. We’re asking our community to reach out and share the warmth of a holiday meal with us,” said Jennifer Sheaff.

A link to make a donation to the Meals on Wheels program can be found here.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charging documents stated John Eisenman told police the man had sold Eisenman's daughter into...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring
CMP Corridor
Mainers vote to put kibosh on $1B electric transmission line
Campaign 2021
Maine Election Day 2021 resources
Bangor trolley crash
City trolley and flatbed truck collide in Bangor
FILE - Cows graze in a field at the Quill's End Farm, Aug. 17, 2021, in Penobscot, Maine. On...
Maine passes nation’s 1st ‘right to food’ amendment

Latest News

Bangor among school districts hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics for students aged 5-11
Instead of touring the kitchens of homes in the Bangor area in person, you can now take a...
EMMC Auxiliary’s Kitchen Tour is back, going virtual
Click here to view briefing
WATCH LIVE: Maine CDC COVID-19 briefing
University of Maine
98% of UMaine System students have verified COVID-19 shot