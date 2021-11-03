Mainers vote to put kibosh on $1B electric transmission line

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Mainers voted to put the kibosh on a 145-mile conduit for Canadian hydropower that’s billed as either a bold step in battling climate change or unnecessary destruction of woodlands.

Utilities poured more than $90 million into the battle over the $1 billion project ahead of the referendum vote on Tuesday.

In the end, Mainers gave their disapproval. But the statewide vote won’t be the final word.

Litigation over the project will continue long after the votes are counted.

