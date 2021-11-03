Advertisement

Mainers vote to put kibosh on $1B electric transmission line

CMP Corridor
CMP Corridor(Susannah Warner)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 12:16 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Mainers voted to put the kibosh on a 145-mile conduit for Canadian hydropower that’s billed as either a bold step in battling climate change or unnecessary destruction of woodlands.

Utilities poured more than $90 million into the battle over the $1 billion project ahead of the referendum vote on Tuesday.

In the end, Mainers gave their disapproval. But the statewide vote won’t be the final word.

Litigation over the project will continue long after the votes are counted.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The father is accused of confronting his daughter's boyfriend, tying him up and putting him in...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring
Campaign 2021
Maine Election Day 2021 resources
Bangor trolley crash
City trolley and flatbed truck collide in Bangor
Mount View High School senior dies in Route 220 crash
More than 70% of the Maine House and Senate voted to bring this constitutional amendment to the...
Question three on Maine’s ballot has more to it than you may have thought

Latest News

FILE - Cows graze in a field at the Quill's End Farm, Aug. 17, 2021, in Penobscot, Maine. On...
Maine passes nation’s 1st ‘right to food’ amendment
Democrat flips seat in Maine House in special election
Michelle Wu (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Boston elects Wu in break with tradition
What Maine voters should know about Question 2
Mainers approve $100M in transportation bonds