Mainers approve $100M in transportation bonds

Most of the money will go toward highways and bridges, while $15 million will go to other projects including rail, aviation and ports.
What Maine voters should know about Question 2
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Mainers have approved a $100 million bond for transportation projects.

Most of the money will go toward highways and bridges, while $15 million will go to other projects including rail, aviation and ports.

Given the green light by voters on Tuesday, the proposal will bring in $253 million in federal funds.

Such bonds have passed by healthy margins over the last half-dozen years.

