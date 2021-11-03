Mainers approve $100M in transportation bonds
Most of the money will go toward highways and bridges, while $15 million will go to other projects including rail, aviation and ports.
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Mainers have approved a $100 million bond for transportation projects.
Given the green light by voters on Tuesday, the proposal will bring in $253 million in federal funds.
Such bonds have passed by healthy margins over the last half-dozen years.
