Maine passes nation’s 1st ‘right to food’ amendment

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Maine voters passed the nation’s first “right to food” constitutional amendment.

A statewide referendum asked voters on Tuesday if they favored an amendment to the Maine Constitution to declare that all individuals have an inherent right to grow, raise, harvest, produce and consume the food of their own choosing.

Supporters used the campaign to make the case the amendment would ensure the right to grow vegetables and raise livestock in an era when corporatization threatens local ownership of the food supply.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.