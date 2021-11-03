Advertisement

Maine passes nation’s 1st ‘right to food’ amendment

FILE - Cows graze in a field at the Quill's End Farm, Aug. 17, 2021, in Penobscot, Maine. On...
FILE - Cows graze in a field at the Quill's End Farm, Aug. 17, 2021, in Penobscot, Maine. On Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, Maine voters will decide whether to pass the nation’s first “right to food” constitutional amendment. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)(Robert F. Bukaty | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 12:08 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Maine voters passed the nation’s first “right to food” constitutional amendment.

A statewide referendum asked voters on Tuesday if they favored an amendment to the Maine Constitution to declare that all individuals have an inherent right to grow, raise, harvest, produce and consume the food of their own choosing.

Supporters used the campaign to make the case the amendment would ensure the right to grow vegetables and raise livestock in an era when corporatization threatens local ownership of the food supply.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The father is accused of confronting his daughter's boyfriend, tying him up and putting him in...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring
Campaign 2021
Maine Election Day 2021 resources
Bangor trolley crash
City trolley and flatbed truck collide in Bangor
Mount View High School senior dies in Route 220 crash
More than 70% of the Maine House and Senate voted to bring this constitutional amendment to the...
Question three on Maine’s ballot has more to it than you may have thought

Latest News

CMP Corridor
Mainers vote to put kibosh on $1B electric transmission line
Democrat flips seat in Maine House in special election
Michelle Wu (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Boston elects Wu in break with tradition
What Maine voters should know about Question 2
Mainers approve $100M in transportation bonds