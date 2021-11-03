Advertisement

Maine DHHS launches youth video contest to promote COVID vax

(WABI)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - If you’re a kid, ask yourself - are you ready for your close up?

There is big money in it!

Maine DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew said Wednesday a youth video contest is the latest tool the state will use to promote people to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

They are asking those 5 to 17 to submit 30-second videos that they believe will encourage other children, along with their parents, to sign up for the shots.

”We think kids may be the best messengers to talk to each other about why for example a high school student, who got the vaccine, thinks that their younger brother or sister should get it or why a younger kid can dispel that myth of a vaccine for other young kids, so we’re looking forward to that,” said Lambrew.

The school that the winners attend will receive $50,000 for the first-place winner, $25,000 for the second-place winner, and $10,000 for the third-place winner.

Schools can use the winnings to supplement school meals with healthy treats.

They can also buy playground, classroom, gym, sports, or music equipment.

Some of the money may go to enhance a special school activity or support a school field trip for all students, too.

You have until 6 p.m. on Nov. 22 to apply.

