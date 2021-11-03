Head of Maine CDC on getting kids vaccinated

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - State health officials say 96,000 more kids in Maine are now eligible for the COVID-19 shots.

The head of the Maine CDC spent a large portion of his weekly briefing explaining why getting them vaccinated is the right thing to do.

One concern the CDC has fielded from parents is the possibility of their child getting myocarditis after getting the vaccine.

That’s an inflammation of the heart muscle.

Dr. Nirav Shah says the US CDC’s numbers show that 877 vaccinated people under the age of 30 have gotten Myocarditis.

That’s out of 86 million.

”The risk of myocarditis from COVID is roughly 15 times higher than the risk of myocarditis from the vaccine. With COVID at high levels in Maine right now what’s the greater risk? To me, it’s clear, the greater risk right now is from the virus, not from the vaccine,” said Shah.

Shah reports that of all of the children who took part in Pfizer’s trial for kids aged 5-11, not one got COVID.

