Advertisement

Head of Maine CDC on getting kids vaccinated

An RN holds a vial with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children five to 12 years at...
An RN holds a vial with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children five to 12 years at The Children's Hospital at Montefiore, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, in the Bronx borough of New York. The U.S. enters a new phase Wednesday in its COVID-19 vaccination campaign, with shots now available to millions of elementary-age children in what health officials hailed as a major breakthrough after more than 18 months of illness, hospitalizations, deaths and disrupted education. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)(Mary Altaffer | AP)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - State health officials say 96,000 more kids in Maine are now eligible for the COVID-19 shots.

The head of the Maine CDC spent a large portion of his weekly briefing explaining why getting them vaccinated is the right thing to do.

One concern the CDC has fielded from parents is the possibility of their child getting myocarditis after getting the vaccine.

That’s an inflammation of the heart muscle.

Dr. Nirav Shah says the US CDC’s numbers show that 877 vaccinated people under the age of 30 have gotten Myocarditis.

That’s out of 86 million.

”The risk of myocarditis from COVID is roughly 15 times higher than the risk of myocarditis from the vaccine. With COVID at high levels in Maine right now what’s the greater risk? To me, it’s clear, the greater risk right now is from the virus, not from the vaccine,” said Shah.

Shah reports that of all of the children who took part in Pfizer’s trial for kids aged 5-11, not one got COVID.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charging documents stated John Eisenman told police the man had sold Eisenman's daughter into...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring
CMP Corridor
Mainers vote to put kibosh on $1B electric transmission line
Campaign 2021
Maine Election Day 2021 resources
FILE - Cows graze in a field at the Quill's End Farm, Aug. 17, 2021, in Penobscot, Maine. On...
Maine passes nation’s 1st ‘right to food’ amendment
Bangor trolley crash
City trolley and flatbed truck collide in Bangor

Latest News

Greater Bangor Area Veterans Day parade
Greater Bangor Area Veterans Day parade back on for 2021
CMP Corridor construction
Company behind $1 billion power line project says it will keep pushing forward
Staff Sgt. Jesse Sherrill
State trooper remembered as humble, caring family man
The Maine Warden Service says three deer were shot and left in a field in Somerset County.
Wardens offer reward for information in ‘senseless killing’ of deer
Old Town Elementary's canoe went missing over the weekend.
Missing Old Town Elementary canoe returned