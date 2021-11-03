Advertisement

Greater Bangor Area Veterans Day parade back on for 2021

Greater Bangor Area Veterans Day parade
Greater Bangor Area Veterans Day parade(WABI)
By Brittany McHatten
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Next week, veterans will once again be marching through the streets of Bangor and Brewer.

The annual Veterans Day Parade is back on after it was canceled last year due to COVID.

Bangor High School’s Junior ROTC organizes the parade with the help of the Cole Land Transportation Museum.

They’re inviting any veteran who wants to come to join in on the fun with their walking stick in hand.

As in past years, they’re hoping to see crowds line the streets to cheer them on.

Anyone who’s walking the route is asked to be at Brewer Plaza by 9:45 Thursday morning.

It’s 9 if you’re driving.

The parade will step off at 10:15.

“If we don’t get back those things that made us happy, in-person events that people could take part in to show respect for someone like veterans, veterans organizations, if we don’t do that soon, are we ever going to get back to it? If we can do it safely, if everyone can have a good time, if everyone can take part, then I’d say that’s a win for everybody,” said Jim Neville, Cole Land Transportation Museum executive director.

In past years, the Cole Land Transportation Museum held an indoor celebration following the parade.

That is once again on hold, but Neville says he hopes it will return again next year.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charging documents stated John Eisenman told police the man had sold Eisenman's daughter into...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring
CMP Corridor
Mainers vote to put kibosh on $1B electric transmission line
Campaign 2021
Maine Election Day 2021 resources
FILE - Cows graze in a field at the Quill's End Farm, Aug. 17, 2021, in Penobscot, Maine. On...
Maine passes nation’s 1st ‘right to food’ amendment
Bangor trolley crash
City trolley and flatbed truck collide in Bangor

Latest News

CMP Corridor construction
Company behind $1 billion power line project says it will keep pushing forward
Staff Sgt. Jesse Sherrill
State trooper remembered as humble, caring family man
The Maine Warden Service says three deer were shot and left in a field in Somerset County.
Wardens offer reward for information in ‘senseless killing’ of deer
Old Town Elementary's canoe went missing over the weekend.
Missing Old Town Elementary canoe returned