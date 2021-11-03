Greater Bangor Area Veterans Day parade back on for 2021

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Next week, veterans will once again be marching through the streets of Bangor and Brewer.

The annual Veterans Day Parade is back on after it was canceled last year due to COVID.

Bangor High School’s Junior ROTC organizes the parade with the help of the Cole Land Transportation Museum.

They’re inviting any veteran who wants to come to join in on the fun with their walking stick in hand.

As in past years, they’re hoping to see crowds line the streets to cheer them on.

Anyone who’s walking the route is asked to be at Brewer Plaza by 9:45 Thursday morning.

It’s 9 if you’re driving.

The parade will step off at 10:15.

“If we don’t get back those things that made us happy, in-person events that people could take part in to show respect for someone like veterans, veterans organizations, if we don’t do that soon, are we ever going to get back to it? If we can do it safely, if everyone can have a good time, if everyone can take part, then I’d say that’s a win for everybody,” said Jim Neville, Cole Land Transportation Museum executive director.

In past years, the Cole Land Transportation Museum held an indoor celebration following the parade.

That is once again on hold, but Neville says he hopes it will return again next year.

