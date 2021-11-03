EMMC Auxiliary’s Kitchen Tour is back, going virtual

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center Auxiliary is bringing back their kitchen tour for its 16th year.

However, this year they will be going virtual.

Instead of touring the kitchens of homes in the Bangor area in person, you can now take a virtual tour from the comfort of your own home.

It costs $25 for each of the six homes on display.

A link will be sent to you and stay live from this Saturday until December 4th.

The funds raised from this year’s tour will go toward a new neonatal transport ambulance.

”We’ve had a number of homeowners in the area who have been gracious enough to open their homes to us. Our local real estate agent, named Jennifer Cammack, has toured the homes with the full crew to point out special features of the homes, design trends, craftsmanship, and so forth,” said Heidi Edelman, Co-Chair for this year’s Kitchen Tour.

For more information on this year’s kitchen tour, you can visit here.

