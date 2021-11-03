Advertisement

Democrat flips seat in Maine House in special election

Raegan Larochelle has defeated James Orr in a race for an open seat in Maine House District 86.
(Gray tv)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 11:39 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - A business owner and Augusta city councilor has defeated an Army veteran and volunteer in a race for an open seat in Maine House District 86.

Democrat Raegan LaRochelle and Republican James Orr faced off during Tuesday’s election to fill a seat vacated by former Rep. Justin Fecteau.

LaRochelle won the seat.

Fecteau, a Republican, resigned in July in his second term to take a teaching post outside the district.

The race doesn’t affect the balance of power in the House, where Democrats have a wide advantage.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The father is accused of confronting his daughter's boyfriend, tying him up and putting him in...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring
Nearly 70% of all Mainers are now fully vaccinated against the virus.
Maine CDC reports uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations Sunday
The Maine Air National Guard held a media day in Bangor Monday morning to showcase a wide range...
Maine Air National Guard showcases jobs available on Bangor base
Mount View High School senior dies in Route 220 crash
The toll increases are expected to generate an additional $17 million in revenue.
Maine Turnpike tolls are going up on Monday

Latest News

Michelle Wu (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Boston elects Wu in break with tradition
What Maine voters should know about Question 2
Mainers approve $100M in transportation bonds
A 5-year-old child has died after a fire broke out at a home in Paris Tuesday afternoon,...
UPDATE: 5-year-old boy dies after house fire in South Paris
Bowdoin College trustee resigns after probe into Epstein tie