Democrat flips seat in Maine House in special election
Raegan Larochelle has defeated James Orr in a race for an open seat in Maine House District 86.
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 11:39 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - A business owner and Augusta city councilor has defeated an Army veteran and volunteer in a race for an open seat in Maine House District 86.
Democrat Raegan LaRochelle and Republican James Orr faced off during Tuesday’s election to fill a seat vacated by former Rep. Justin Fecteau.
LaRochelle won the seat.
Fecteau, a Republican, resigned in July in his second term to take a teaching post outside the district.
The race doesn’t affect the balance of power in the House, where Democrats have a wide advantage.
