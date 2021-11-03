Company behind $1 billion power line project says it will keep pushing forward

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The company behind the $1 billion power line project says it will keep pushing forward, despite what voters have said about it.

They are now taking their case to court.

Utilities poured more than $90 million into the battle over the $1 billion CMP Corridor project.

Following Tuesday’s referendum election, CMP’s parent company Avangrid filed a lawsuit in Maine Superior Court challenging the question.

President and CEO of the New England Clean Energy Connect Thorn Dickinson says the referendum effectively tears up valid contracts.

He adds it also ignores the judicial and executive branches and goes back in time to retroactively change the rules to stop the project.

“The election results were disappointing, but this is not the end of the road here. We are committed to a project that we believe is fundamental to the future of the globe locally both for clean energy and we are going to continue to advocate for the project moving forward,” said Dickinson.

Barring the lawsuit the question now moves to the state legislature where it needs a two thirds majority vote to back up the ballot box decision.

“I would trust that all of the state representatives would follow the will of Maine voters. There’s no question that the majority of Mainers oppose the corridor and we went through the proper channel to signify that,” said Sandi Howard, No CMP Corridor director.

Clean Energy Matters released a statement calling the referendum unconstitutional.

Howard says they fully expected CMP to head to court as they move forward.

“We’re engaged in an appeal of the DEP permit, of course the DEP is considering suspending that permit. Our allies from NRCM, Sierra Club, and Appalachian Mountain Club, they’re engaged in appeals at the federal level of the Army Corps and the department of energy. And of course there’s the Black versus Cutko case which is that public lands lawsuit,” said Howard.

“The project was found by every regulatory body that we’ve been over the last 3 and a half years to be something very important for Maine’s environment and very important for Maine economically,” said Dickinson.

Allies of No CMP Corridor are asking Massachusetts to honor the vote by selecting an alternative option to meet their climate goals.

“But really what they need to do is stop construction immediately. If they continue to do so that’s on their own financial risk. Them and their foreign shareholders,” said Howard.

“We still have 400 hard working Mainers working within the conditions that were made in the environmental permitting that we had on the project obviously in the coming weeks here there will be a lot of process that will go on and I think those kind of topics will be discussed,” said Dickinson,

