Central Maine Power’s parent company files lawsuit challenging constitutionality of Question 1

(WMTW) - Avangrid, the parent company of Central Maine Power, has filed a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of Question 1.

Maine voters overwhelmingly approved Question 1, which bans CMP’s electricity corridor.

Roughly 60% of Maine voters approved the citizen’s initiative to halt the project known as New England Clean Energy Connect.

The lawsuit, filed in Maine Superior Court, was expected and asks for an immediate injunction to prevent the halting of the construction of the corridor.

NECEC Transmission LLC President and CEO Thorn Dickinson said they have followed the rules of the approval process.

“Question 1 violates fundamental legal principles, but you don’t have to be a lawyer to see that it’s also fundamentally unfair,” Dickinson said in a statement. “This referendum effectively tears up valid contracts, ignores the judicial and executive branches and goes back in time to retroactively change the rules to stop a project just because it threatens the financial interests of fossil fuel generators.”

The Yes on 1 campaign celebrated the outcome.

“I wanted Mainers to make this decision, not bureaucrats, and they did tonight overwhelming for our side. It sends a dramatic message to the governor, both Mills and Lepage, Central Maine Power. We don’t want this corridor. It’s time for you to stop and go someplace else,” said Tom Saviello, of the Yes on 1 campaign.

In addition to the legal challenges, the Maine Department of Environmental Protection is considering whether to revoke its license for the project over a disputed one-mile lease on state land.

Earlier this year, a judge ruled that Maine’s Bureau of Public Lands did not have the authority to grant a lease for land needed for the project. The state has appealed the ruling. If the court ruling is upheld, any future lease would require a two-thirds majority vote from the legislature.

The 145-mile corridor would bring hydropower from Quebec, Canada, and connect it to the New England power grid in Lewiston.

