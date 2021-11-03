Advertisement

Both sides react to results of Ballot Question 1

CMP Corridor construction
CMP Corridor construction(Susannah Warner)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Question one asked voters if they want to ban the CMP Corridor.

It also sends it to the legislature where it needs a two thirds majority vote.

Any high impact project like this dating back to 2014 and moving forward would require the two thirds vote as well.

As of 11:20 p.m. with 72% of the votes in, the YES side has 60% of the votes with the NO side seeing 40%.

We follow the Associated Press and they have not called the race yet.

”CMP needs to get the message that we don’t want their corridor and if this ‘Yes on One’ prevails then what we want to see is that they stop construction immediately. Of course, we know this has a process to go through with the Secretary of State, and we are urging Governor Mills to stand by the will of Maine voters to do her part and then it becomes effectively into law,” said Sandi Howard, director of No CMP Corridor.

Clean Energy Matters released a statement regarding the current results saying: “We believe this referendum, funded by fossil fuel interests, is unconstitutional. With over 400 Maine jobs and our ability to meet our climate goals on the line, this fight will continue.”

We will have more as the results come and you can see live updates on our website.

