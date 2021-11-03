Bangor among school districts hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics for students aged 5-11

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Some Maine school districts are making plans to host COVID-19 vaccine clinics for students aged 5 to 11.

Among them is Bangor, which will start administering doses at clinics beginning Monday.

The move follows Tuesday’s decision by the FDA granting emergency use authorization for Pfizer’s vaccine among that age group.

Dr. James Jarvis with Northern Light Health says school-based vaccinations have been happening in Maine for a long time.

Jarvis says many schools have offered flu shots in the past, and vaccinating against COVID-19 should be no different.

He says offering vaccines in schools can be convenient for kids who might otherwise have difficulty getting one, such as those who live in rural areas.

“If you are in a school district where currently they do not have plans to do a vaccination clinic and you as a parent are concerned about that, please reach out to your school district and say, ‘Hey listen, this is an opportunity for my child to get protected and I want that opportunity.’ Have them reach out to Northern Light Health. We’ll be happy to assist a program, whether that be through a Northern Light Health entity or any of our partners across the state,” said Jarvis.

Mainers under the age of 18 must have consent from a parent or legal guardian to receive a COVID-19, with very few exceptions.

From the Maine CDC website:

A small number of youth may give their own consent for COVID-19 vaccination. This includes youth who: Are living separately from parents/legal guardian and independent of parental support. (A minor may prove he/she meets this exception with certain documentation, including a written statement signed by (1) the director or designee of a government or nonprofit agency that provides services to individuals experiencing homelessness, (2) a school social worker or counselor, or (3) an attorney representing the minor, or proof of filing for emancipation or a copy of a protection from abuse complaint or a temporary order or final order of protection against the minor’s parent or legal guardian); Are or were legally married; Are or were a member of the Armed Forces of the U.S.; Have been emancipated by the court.

For more information visit Maine’s COVID-19 Response website.

