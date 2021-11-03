All Mainers age 5 and older now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - All Mainers age five and older are now eligible to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Across the state, health care providers and pharmacies are preparing to get shots into those tiny arms.

The US CDC authorized the emergency use of Pfizer’s pediatric vaccine for kids aged 5 to 11 Tuesday.

It’s the same vaccine given to anyone 12 and older, but in a smaller dose.

Northern Light Health says the specifics of its rollout depend on exactly how many of those doses it’s allocated.

As of now, Dr. James Jarvis says they plan to have appointments start opening up on Monday.

Parents will be able to use Northern Light’s online registration tool to set up a time for their child to get vaccinated.

“Northern Light Health’s promise since the beginning of our vaccination process is that we will continue to vaccinate until every Mainer who is eligible and wants to be vaccinated is vaccinated. We have no delusions that by the end of November we’ll have vaccinated all the children, but we do hope that we have vaccinated as many as possible, mostly being dependent on what supplies we get,” said Jarvis, Northern Light Health.

Vaccinations can also be given during any scheduled appointment, such as a check-up.

Pharmacies will be able to vaccinate kids, too.

Jarvis recommends calling first to see if doses are available.

Schools are also setting up clinics to administer the shots.

