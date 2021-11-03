Advertisement

98% of UMaine System students have verified COVID-19 shot

University of Maine
University of Maine(WABI)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ORONO, Maine (AP) — Nearly all University of Maine System students who live on campus have verified their COVID-19 vaccination status.

The university system, which includes the flagship University of Maine in Orono, said Tuesday that almost 98% of those students had verified.

It also said 93% of full-time system employees had verified their status.

The system announced during the summer that it would require COVID-19 vaccines for all students who attended campuses starting this fall.

