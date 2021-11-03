Advertisement

663 new coronavirus cases, 14 additional deaths

More than 9,000 new COVID-19 vaccines administered in Maine
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 9:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Latest case count and vaccination rates for Maine
Latest case count and vaccination rates for Maine(WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - Maine CDC is reporting 14 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

There are also 663 new cases of the virus.

9,332 new vaccinations were given out Tuesday according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.

Of those, 5,109 are booster shots.

70.49% of all Mainers are now fully vaccinated.

County by county breakdown of newly recorded cornavirus cases according to Maine CDC
County by county breakdown of newly recorded cornavirus cases according to Maine CDC(WABI TV)

Kennebec County jumping up 72 more cases.

Hancock County showing 47 new ones, Penobscot right behind with 46, 40 in Washington, and 25 in Somerset counties.

216 people were hospitalIzed with the virus, at last report.

79 are in critical care.

41 are on a ventilator.

