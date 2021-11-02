Advertisement

Voting is steady with no reported problems in Maine

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Voting is steady as Mainers head to the polls. Secretary of State Shenna Bellows says there have been no reported problems Tuesday as Mainers have their say on a power line to serve as a conduit for Canadian hydropower and a constitutional amendment to enshrine the right to grow, raise, harvest and produce food.

Bellows said more than 120,000 Mainers requested absentee ballots, setting a record for a statewide, referendum-only election.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nearly 70% of all Mainers are now fully vaccinated against the virus.
Maine CDC reports uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations Sunday
The toll increases are expected to generate an additional $17 million in revenue.
Maine Turnpike tolls are going up on Monday
The Maine Air National Guard held a media day in Bangor Monday morning to showcase a wide range...
Maine Air National Guard showcases jobs available on Bangor base
Mount View High School senior dies in Route 220 crash
Versant Power customers will see electricity bills increase

Latest News

Maine Air National Guard showcases jobs available on the base
Maine Air National Guard showcases jobs available on the base
Weekend storm damage could be around $350,000 to fix, Maine DOT says
Weekend storm damage could be around $350,000 to fix, Maine DOT says
Maine Tourism Association begins annual food drive
Maine Tourism Association begins annual food drive
COVID vaccine for young children could come by midweek
COVID vaccine for young children could come by midweek
Augusta area voters to fill empty seat in Legislature