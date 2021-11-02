Advertisement

Two men arrested for felony theft after attempting to steal catalytic converters

By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 8:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Two men were arrested in Bangor Friday morning for felony theft after attempting to steal catalytic converters and damaging a work truck.

Police say 42-year-old Tanner Hartford and 38-year-old Justin Moulton, both of Bangor, were spotted by an employee who was reporting to work at 195 Thatcher Street.

The suspects fled, but were stopped by officers minutes later.

Officers recovered evidence and charged both with felony theft, aggravated criminal mischief, and possession of burglar’s tools. Hartford was also charged with violating conditions of release.

Estimated damage to the work truck is approximately $3,200.

