Two men arrested for felony theft after attempting to steal catalytic converters

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Two men were arrested in Bangor Friday morning for felony theft after attempting to steal catalytic converters and damaging a work truck.

Police say 42-year-old Tanner Hartford and 38-year-old Justin Moulton, both of Bangor, were spotted by an employee who was reporting to work at 195 Thatcher Street.

The suspects fled, but were stopped by officers minutes later.

Officers recovered evidence and charged both with felony theft, aggravated criminal mischief, and possession of burglar’s tools. Hartford was also charged with violating conditions of release.

Estimated damage to the work truck is approximately $3,200.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.