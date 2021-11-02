Spotty Showers Tonight & Then Again Wednesday Afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A weak disturbance continues to move across the region this evening. This will bring a few spotty showers & even a few flakes across northern locations. Rest of the region will keep partly to mostly cloudy skies. Lows will range from the upper 20s to the mid 30s.

For Wednesday, expect a mixture of sun & clouds and highs that will be slightly cooler maxing out in the 40s & low 50s. There will be another weak disturbance moving across the region. This one looks to bring a few isolated showers to parts of central & Downeast Maine during the afternoon & early evening hours. Most locations will stay dry, but anywhere that does see a few showers shouldn’t expect much.

For the rest of the work week, high pressure will build in across the east coast. This will bring a mixture of sun & clouds to mostly sunny skies Thursday & Friday. Highs will be reaching the upper 40s & low 50s.

Still watching a series of low pressure systems will move up the east coast. With the way the present setup looks, high pressure will help to direct the first low offshore. The second low is where things potentially change by early next week. The high could slip farther to our east allowing the low to move up the east coast and could potentially bring some impacts to the region.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies with a few isolated showers over the north. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Winds out of the west around 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. A few very spotty showers possible during the afternoon. NW wind 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Chilly start to the day. Partly cloudy with highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY: Frosty morning. Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

SATURDAY: Sunny skies with highs reaching the upper 40s & low 50s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 40s & low 50s.

