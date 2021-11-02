Advertisement

Some Theatre Company performs Rocky Horror Picture Show

Rocky Horror Picture Show
Rocky Horror Picture Show(WABI)
By Angela Luna
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Madness took its toll over the weekend with the production of the Rocky Horror Picture Show, put on by Some Theatre Company in Bangor.

After nearly two years of COVID-19 protocols, the cast and crew of the Rocky Horror Picture Show were ready to do the time warp again in Bangor.

For the last two weekends of October, members of Some Theatre Company worked to ensure safety for themselves and the audience.

This was one of their first productions without having to be fully masked.

“I mean, it’s definitely been tough. We’ve been able to do, I think about four productions before this one through the pandemic and knock on wood, we’ve had no cases between cast members and audience members coming through,” said 1 Logan Bard, plays Rocky.

“We made sure that like all of our cast was comfortable with being unmasked during performances and we’ve all been tested. Safe to work together from the audience. We just follow CDC guidelines and we say is recommended wear masks,” said Nicholas Aro, plays a phantom.

“It was really worrying like to see how they would react to what we’re doing what we’re changing, and they all love it as I’ve seen,” said Lyrica Marsh, plays Janet.

Performances of the cult classic were booked within a week of tickets going on sale.

Audience members not only enjoyed the show, but also they also added to the shows with a couple of surprises thrown their way.

“We were kind of wandering through the stage all like creepy and sexy, and then we’re lightly spritzing the audience with actual water. And so it’s unexpected, and at first like oh, God, then they get into it, and it turns out to be really fun,” said Aro.

“They have their callbacks in the show, the audience will yell out different comments at the characters and lines that we’re saying. And so it’s really great to have rewarding experience with someone interacting directly with what you’re doing and knowing that they actually are doing it and appreciating it,” said Marsh.

The show ended with the ultimate show of appreciation: a standing ovation.

You can find out about other performances this season by going to the Some Theatre Company Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nearly 70% of all Mainers are now fully vaccinated against the virus.
Maine CDC reports uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations Sunday
The father is accused of confronting his daughter's boyfriend, tying him up and putting him in...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring
The Maine Air National Guard held a media day in Bangor Monday morning to showcase a wide range...
Maine Air National Guard showcases jobs available on Bangor base
Mount View High School senior dies in Route 220 crash
The toll increases are expected to generate an additional $17 million in revenue.
Maine Turnpike tolls are going up on Monday

Latest News

Bowdoin College trustee resigns after probe into Epstein tie
A car meet in Newburgh this weekend will help raise money for a new playground in town.
Car meet in Newburgh will help raise money for new playground
(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
AARP advocating to allow Medicare to negotiate drug prices with pharmaceutical companies
A 5-year-old child has died after a fire broke out at a home in Paris Tuesday afternoon,...
Child, 5, dies after fire breaks out at home in Paris