Some Theatre Company performs Rocky Horror Picture Show

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Madness took its toll over the weekend with the production of the Rocky Horror Picture Show, put on by Some Theatre Company in Bangor.

After nearly two years of COVID-19 protocols, the cast and crew of the Rocky Horror Picture Show were ready to do the time warp again in Bangor.

For the last two weekends of October, members of Some Theatre Company worked to ensure safety for themselves and the audience.

This was one of their first productions without having to be fully masked.

“I mean, it’s definitely been tough. We’ve been able to do, I think about four productions before this one through the pandemic and knock on wood, we’ve had no cases between cast members and audience members coming through,” said 1 Logan Bard, plays Rocky.

“We made sure that like all of our cast was comfortable with being unmasked during performances and we’ve all been tested. Safe to work together from the audience. We just follow CDC guidelines and we say is recommended wear masks,” said Nicholas Aro, plays a phantom.

“It was really worrying like to see how they would react to what we’re doing what we’re changing, and they all love it as I’ve seen,” said Lyrica Marsh, plays Janet.

Performances of the cult classic were booked within a week of tickets going on sale.

Audience members not only enjoyed the show, but also they also added to the shows with a couple of surprises thrown their way.

“We were kind of wandering through the stage all like creepy and sexy, and then we’re lightly spritzing the audience with actual water. And so it’s unexpected, and at first like oh, God, then they get into it, and it turns out to be really fun,” said Aro.

“They have their callbacks in the show, the audience will yell out different comments at the characters and lines that we’re saying. And so it’s really great to have rewarding experience with someone interacting directly with what you’re doing and knowing that they actually are doing it and appreciating it,” said Marsh.

The show ended with the ultimate show of appreciation: a standing ovation.

You can find out about other performances this season by going to the Some Theatre Company Facebook page.

