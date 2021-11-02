Advertisement

One person in critical condition after three-car Fairfield crash

The crash happened at the intersection of the Norridgewock Road and the Middle Road in Fairfield
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 9:19 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - A three-vehicle crash in Fairfield has sent two people to the hospital, including one in critical condition.

According to police, the crash happened at the intersection of the Norridgewock Road and the Middle Road in Fairfield just before 10:30 this morning.

Officials say a 63-year-old driver from Fairfield attempted to turn left at the intersection, striking a tractor trailer loaded with logs.

Police say the driver told them he was blinded by the sun and did not see the tractor trailer. He and his passenger were taken to Thayer Hospital.

The driver is in stable condition while a 59-year-old passenger is in critical condition.

No one in the tractor trailer or a third car struck were injured.

Police add no charges are pending.

