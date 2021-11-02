Mount View High School senior dies in Route 220 crash

TROY, Maine (WABI) - A Mount View High School senior is dead after a one-car crash in Troy on Route 220, known as Detroit Road, on Sunday morning, according to the Republican Journal.

Seventeen-year-old Hazel Fuller of Troy was reportedly traveling northbound around 11:20 a.m., drifted off the road and over-corrected. The car then rolled over.

Police said Fuller died at the scene, partially ejected from the vehicle.

The school is reportedly hosting a crisis intervention team to offer grief counseling services.

