Mix of Sun & Clouds, Isolated Showers Possible Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An upper-level disturbance will approach the area today giving us a chance for a few isolated showers this afternoon. Overall, the bulk of day will be dry and precipitation chances look very minimal. Expect a mix of sun and clouds today and temperatures a few degrees cooler than yesterday. Highs today will reach the upper 40s to mid-50s this afternoon. The weak disturbance will cross the area tonight and could give us a few isolated showers during the overnight especially closer to the coast. Nighttime temperatures will be in the low to mid-30s for most locales.

As we head into Wednesday, plan on a mix of sun and clouds for the day with highs in the 40s to near 50°. Another upper level disturbance is forecast to move through the region and could trigger a few scattered showers during the day but again overall precipitation chances look minimal. Thursday looks good with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid-40s. High pressure will keep our weather quiet and give us a nice end to the week. Friday will feature sunshine and highs in the 40s. Our weekend looks great right now with a good deal of sunshine and highs in the 40s to near 50°. We could see some storminess returning to the region early next week but there’s still quite a bit of disagreement amongst the data with some computer models keeping this potential storm far enough offshore to miss us and other models bringing the storm closer to New England. We’ll keep you posted as we get closer.

Today: Mix of sun and clouds. A few isolated showers possible this afternoon. A bit cooler with highs between 47°-55°. Southwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. A few isolated showers possible. Showers may mix with snow across the north and mountains. Lows between 28°-35°. Light and variable wind.

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds. A few isolated showers possible. Highs in the 40s to near 50°. Northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid-40s.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

