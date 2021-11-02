Advertisement

Mainers voting on $100M in transportation bonds

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Mainers are being asked whether they want to approve a $100 million bond for transportation projects.

Most of the money would go toward highways and bridges, while $15 million would go to other projects including rail, aviation and ports.

If approved Tuesday, the proposal will bring in $253 million in federal funds.

Such bonds have passed by healthy margins over the last half-dozen years.

If it doesn’t pass, then projects could get cut or pushed back.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nearly 70% of all Mainers are now fully vaccinated against the virus.
Maine CDC reports uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations Sunday
The toll increases are expected to generate an additional $17 million in revenue.
Maine Turnpike tolls are going up on Monday
The Maine Air National Guard held a media day in Bangor Monday morning to showcase a wide range...
Maine Air National Guard showcases jobs available on Bangor base
Mount View High School senior dies in Route 220 crash
Versant Power customers will see electricity bills increase

Latest News

Maine Air National Guard showcases jobs available on the base
Maine Air National Guard showcases jobs available on the base
Weekend storm damage could be around $350,000 to fix, Maine DOT says
Weekend storm damage could be around $350,000 to fix, Maine DOT says
COVID vaccine for young children could come by midweek
COVID vaccine for young children could come by midweek
Maine Tourism Association begins annual food drive
Maine Tourism Association begins annual food drive
Mainers to decide on 1st ‘right to food’ amendment in US