Mainers voting on $100M in transportation bonds

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Mainers are being asked whether they want to approve a $100 million bond for transportation projects.

Most of the money would go toward highways and bridges, while $15 million would go to other projects including rail, aviation and ports.

If approved Tuesday, the proposal will bring in $253 million in federal funds.

Such bonds have passed by healthy margins over the last half-dozen years.

If it doesn’t pass, then projects could get cut or pushed back.

