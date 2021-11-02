Mainers voting on $100M in transportation bonds
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Mainers are being asked whether they want to approve a $100 million bond for transportation projects.
Most of the money would go toward highways and bridges, while $15 million would go to other projects including rail, aviation and ports.
If approved Tuesday, the proposal will bring in $253 million in federal funds.
Such bonds have passed by healthy margins over the last half-dozen years.
If it doesn’t pass, then projects could get cut or pushed back.
