Mainers have their say on $1B electric transmission line

CMP Corridor construction
CMP Corridor construction(Susannah Warner)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MAINE (AP) -Maine voters are weighing in on a 145-mile conduit for Canadian hydropower that’s billed as either a bold step in battling climate change or unnecessary destruction of woodlands.

More than $66 million has been spent on the battle over the $1 billion project ahead of Tuesday’s vote.

But the statewide referendum won’t be the final word because litigation will continue long after the votes are counted.

The project aims to bring up to 1,200 megawatts of Canadian hydropower to the New England grid.

