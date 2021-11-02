Advertisement

Mainers to decide on 1st ‘right to food’ amendment in US

By Associated Press
Nov. 2, 2021
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Maine voters are having their say about whether to pass the nation’s first “right to food” constitutional amendment.

Voters are deciding on a statewide referendum Tuesday if they favor an amendment to the Maine Constitution to declare that all individuals have an inherent right to grow, raise, harvest, produce and consume the food of their own choosing.

Supporters used the campaign to make the case the amendment would ensure the right to grow vegetables and raise livestock in an era when corporatization threatens local ownership of the food supply.

Opponents cast the drive as deceptively vague.

