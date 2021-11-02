Advertisement

Maine DOC reporting early success with new residence program

The “Leading the Way Transitional Living Residence” opened on Hogan Road in Bangor back in...
The “Leading the Way Transitional Living Residence” opened on Hogan Road in Bangor back in August.(WABI)
By Spencer Roberts
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Department of Corrections is reporting early success with a new residence program.

The “Leading the Way Transitional Living Residence” opened on Hogan Road in Bangor back in August.

Men who are identified as a good fit for the program can finish their sentence while living in the community.

Residents can stay for up to 6 months rent free.

Stable housing is identified as a key element to prevent people from re-entering the justice system.

”Anything we can do to invest in preventing them from coming back really reduces the likelihood that we’ll have future victims. And they’ll become more productive citizens, go to work, pay their bills, be good parents,” said Randall Liberty, Maine Department of Corrections commissioner.

Six men currently live at the residence, which is expected to increase to 12 in the near future.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nearly 70% of all Mainers are now fully vaccinated against the virus.
Maine CDC reports uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations Sunday
The father is accused of confronting his daughter's boyfriend, tying him up and putting him in...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring
The Maine Air National Guard held a media day in Bangor Monday morning to showcase a wide range...
Maine Air National Guard showcases jobs available on Bangor base
Mount View High School senior dies in Route 220 crash
The toll increases are expected to generate an additional $17 million in revenue.
Maine Turnpike tolls are going up on Monday

Latest News

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
AARP advocating to allow Medicare to negotiate drug prices with pharmaceutical companies
A 5-year-old child has died after a fire broke out at a home in Paris Tuesday afternoon,...
Child, 5, dies after fire breaks out at home in Paris
Very Spotty Showers Tonight & Tomorrow Afternoon
The Bangor Mall will offer you chance to get a jump start on your Christmas list over the next...
Bangor Mall hosts craft fair next two weekends