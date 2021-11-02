Maine DOC reporting early success with new residence program

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Department of Corrections is reporting early success with a new residence program.

The “Leading the Way Transitional Living Residence” opened on Hogan Road in Bangor back in August.

Men who are identified as a good fit for the program can finish their sentence while living in the community.

Residents can stay for up to 6 months rent free.

Stable housing is identified as a key element to prevent people from re-entering the justice system.

”Anything we can do to invest in preventing them from coming back really reduces the likelihood that we’ll have future victims. And they’ll become more productive citizens, go to work, pay their bills, be good parents,” said Randall Liberty, Maine Department of Corrections commissioner.

Six men currently live at the residence, which is expected to increase to 12 in the near future.

