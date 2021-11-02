Last hurdle cleared from river herrings’ route to China Lake

CHINA LAKE, Maine - A sixth and final man-made obstacle has been removed from a central Maine waterway.

It’s cleared the way for a type of small fish to return to spring breeding grounds that were blocked for decades by dams.

Alewives are a type of river herring. They’ve been the subject of conservation efforts for years.

The conservation group Maine Rivers has led a decade of efforts to restore the Alewives’ migration routes.

River herring are critically important to coastal ecosystems because they serve as food for birds and larger fish.

