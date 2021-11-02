Advertisement

Judge says Kobe’s widow won’t have to undergo mental exam

In this Feb. 24, 2020, file photo, Vanessa Bryant speaks during a celebration of life for her...
In this Feb. 24, 2020, file photo, Vanessa Bryant speaks during a celebration of life for her husband, Kobe Bryant, and daughter Gianna in Los Angeles. Los Angeles County is seeking to compel psychiatric evaluations for Kobe Bryant's widow and others to determine if they truly suffered emotional distress after first responders took and shared graphic photos from the site of the helicopter crash that killed the basketball star, his teenage daughter and seven others in 2020, court documents say. Vanessa Bryant, whose federal lawsuit against Los Angeles County alleges invasion of privacy, has claimed in court papers that she has suffered "severe emotional distress" that has compounded the trauma of losing her husband and 13-year-old daughter.(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 1:09 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kobe Bryant’s widow won’t have to undergo psychiatric testing for her lawsuit over graphic photos of the 2020 helicopter crash that killed the basketball star, her 13-year-old daughter and others, a federal judge ruled Monday.

Los Angeles County sought to compel psychiatric evaluations for Vanessa Bryant and others to determine if they truly suffered emotional distress over photos of the crash scene and bodies that her lawsuit said were taken and shared by county sheriff’s deputies and firefighters.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Charles F. Eick said that the county’s motion to compel an evaluation was untimely. Bryant’s invasion-of-privacy lawsuit is scheduled to begin in February.

Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna and seven others were killed Jan. 26, 2020, when the helicopter they were aboard, on their way to a girls basketball tournament, crashed in the hills west of Los Angeles amid foggy weather. Federal safety officials blamed pilot error for the wreck.

Bryant’s lawsuit contends first responders, including firefighters and sheriff’s deputies, shared photographs of Kobe Bryant’s body with a bartender and passed around “gratuitous photos of the dead children, parents and coaches.”

Bryant, in a deposition, had said that “for the rest of my life I’m going to have to fear that these photographs of my husband and child will be leaked.”

The judge last week said the county sheriff and fire chief must give depositions in the case.

Attorneys for the county had argued that Bryant had never seen the photographs and they weren’t shared publicly and wanted to determine whether she truly had suffered emotional distress.

They had sought to require Bryant and other family members of the people who were killed in the crash, including children, to undergo psychiatric evaluations as independent medical examinations.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nearly 70% of all Mainers are now fully vaccinated against the virus.
Maine CDC reports uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations Sunday
The toll increases are expected to generate an additional $17 million in revenue.
Maine Turnpike tolls are going up on Monday
Versant Power customers will see electricity bills increase
The Maine Air National Guard held a media day in Bangor Monday morning to showcase a wide range...
Maine Air National Guard showcases jobs available on Bangor base
Chamcelyn Whipple (left) and Dylan Bennett (right)
Two arrested after officers spot man riding hood of a car driving 80 mph, police say

Latest News

Maine Air National Guard showcases jobs available on the base
Maine Air National Guard showcases jobs available on the base
Weekend storm damage could be around $350,000 to fix, Maine DOT says
Weekend storm damage could be around $350,000 to fix, Maine DOT says
Maine Tourism Association begins annual food drive
Maine Tourism Association begins annual food drive
COVID vaccine for young children could come by midweek
COVID vaccine for young children could come by midweek
FILE - Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police...
Rittenhouse trial goes to opening statements after jury set