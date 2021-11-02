Advertisement

IRS issues $510 million in refunds to taxpayers who overpaid on unemployment

The latest batch of refunds affected over 519,000 returns, with 430,000 taxpayers receiving an...
The latest batch of refunds affected over 519,000 returns, with 430,000 taxpayers receiving an average of $1,189.(Storyblocks)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Internal Revenue Service is issuing more than $510 million in refunds to taxpayers to adjust unemployment compensation from previously filed income tax returns.

According to the IRS, the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 excluded up to $10,200 in 2020 unemployment compensation from taxable income calculations.

The plan became law in March after much of that money was already paid to the IRS.

If you overpaid, the IRS will either issue a refund or apply the money to other outstanding taxes or federal or state debts owed.

According to the IRS, the latest batch of refunds affected over 519,000 returns, with 430,000 taxpayers receiving an average of $1,189.

The IRS has issued over 11.7 million refunds so far this year, totaling $14.4 billion.

Impacted taxpayers will generally receive letters from the IRS within 30 days of the adjustment, informing them of what kind of adjustment was made and the amount of the adjustment.

The IRS plans to issue another batch of corrections before the end of the year.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nearly 70% of all Mainers are now fully vaccinated against the virus.
Maine CDC reports uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations Sunday
The toll increases are expected to generate an additional $17 million in revenue.
Maine Turnpike tolls are going up on Monday
The Maine Air National Guard held a media day in Bangor Monday morning to showcase a wide range...
Maine Air National Guard showcases jobs available on Bangor base
Mount View High School senior dies in Route 220 crash
Versant Power customers will see electricity bills increase

Latest News

Maine Air National Guard showcases jobs available on the base
Maine Air National Guard showcases jobs available on the base
Weekend storm damage could be around $350,000 to fix, Maine DOT says
Weekend storm damage could be around $350,000 to fix, Maine DOT says
COVID vaccine for young children could come by midweek
COVID vaccine for young children could come by midweek
Maine Tourism Association begins annual food drive
Maine Tourism Association begins annual food drive
Early ballots wait to be processed by election judges in the Jefferson County, Colo., elections...
Elections across US showcase security steps, new voting laws