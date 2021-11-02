Advertisement

City trolley and flatbed truck collide in Bangor

Bangor trolley crash
Bangor trolley crash(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Three people were taken the hospital after a trolley and a flatbed truck collided on Main Street in Bangor Tuesday morning.

We’re told the trolley was shuttling voters to the Cross Insurance Center which is a polling location for Election Day.

The trolley is part of the Community Connector bus system and appears to have run into the back of the truck.

It then spun in the parking lot of the Bangor Area Homeless Shelter and hit a car.

We’re told all of the people who went to the hospital have non-life threatening injuries.

Cedar St. is now closed from 1st Street. to Main St. while crews clean up the crash scene.

