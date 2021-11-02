Car meet in Newburgh will help raise money for new playground

NEWBURGH, Maine (WABI) - A car meet in Newburgh this weekend will help raise money for a new playground in town.

Mainely Money Pits and other local automotive companies are partnering with Bread of Life Community Church to raise money for the project.

During the pandemic, members of the community struggled with the lack of activities for children in the area.

The goal is to raise $15,000 for the entire project.

The car meet will also have vendors, raffles, food and rides.

Richard Thompson of Mainely Money Pits says everyone in the area is contributing to the playground.

“We gathered a lot of different donations, gift cards, things like that through local businesses, and we actually got together, me and a local contractor got together, and donated the grounds work to get the job done before we actually go to the meeting. So half of it’s already done,” said Thompson.

The Newburgh regional community fundraiser is this Sunday at 1 p.m.

It’s in the parking lot of the Bread of Life Community Church.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.