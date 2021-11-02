Bowdoin College trustee resigns after probe into Epstein tie

BRUNSWICK, Maine (AP) — A Bowdoin College trustee with connections to Jeffrey Epstein resigned from the board of trustees on Monday, the college says.

The Portland Press Herald reports that James Staley, a board trustee since 2007, also left his position as CEO of the Barclays bank in London after a regulatory agency in the United Kingdom investigated his ties to Epstein, who died by suicide in 2019 as he awaited trail on sex trafficking charges.

Staley, a former JP Morgan executive, managed Epstein’s finances from 2000 to 2013, even after an investigation recommended Epstein be dropped as a client.

Staley’s resignation in large part was sparked by student-led efforts to remove him from the board.

