Bangor Mall hosts craft fair next two weekends

By Brian Sullivan
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor Mall will offer you chance to get a jump start on your Christmas list over the next two weekends...

All the while shopping local..

The mall will be the site of a craft fair this weekend, the 6th and 7th and next weekend, the 13th and 14th.

Hundreds of local artisans will have their goods for sale.

This marks the first time for the craft fair since the start of the pandemic.

“Some of this stuff is incredibly made at pennies over cost,” explained organizer, Kathy Harvey. “And I think that if you come and see these people, come both weekends because there’s going to be a total different amount of people at the second event, like 65% different people. The crafters do it because they love to do crafts not for the money and I know there’s a lot of stores that are gonna have problems this year having product, but not this event. There’ll be lots of product to pick.”

Admission is free.

Everyone who attends will be entered in to win a one thousand dollar door prize.

Next weekend in addition to the arts and crafts - there will be 11-foot tall Transformer replicas - sure to be a hit with the kids looking for a pic!

