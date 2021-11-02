Advertisement

Augusta area voters to fill empty seat in Legislature

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - A business owner and Augusta city councilor is facing off against an Army veteran and volunteer over an open seat in Maine House District 86.

Democrat Raegan LaRochelle and Republican James Orr are vying Tuesday to fill a seat vacated by former Rep. Justin Fecteau.

Fecteau, a Republican, resigned on July 4 in his second term to take a teaching post outside the district.

The race doesn’t affect the balance of power in the House.

Maine Air National Guard showcases jobs available on the base
Weekend storm damage could be around $350,000 to fix, Maine DOT says
Maine Tourism Association begins annual food drive
COVID vaccine for young children could come by midweek
