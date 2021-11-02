Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for 14-year-old abducted from Texas

An Amber Alert has been issued for Stevie Patrice Johnson, 14, who was abducted from Texas.
An Amber Alert has been issued for Stevie Patrice Johnson, 14, who was abducted from Texas.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 11:34 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for Stevie Patrice Johnson, 14, who was abducted from Texas.

Stevie is a Black female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5′0″ tall and 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a gray jacket, blue jeans and Air Force 1 shoes.

Police are looking for Shawnice Hickman, 33, and believe she is connected to Stevie’s abduction.

Hickman is a Black female with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5′7″ and weighs 190 pounds. Hickman was last seen wearing a black and red jacket with a striped sleeves, black leather pants and red shoes.

Hickman is driving a 2017 GMC Terrain with Missouri license plate number CT0D6R.

Law enforcement believe Stevie is in grave danger.

Anyone with information about their whereaboutss should call the Glenn Heights Police Department at 972-223-3478.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nearly 70% of all Mainers are now fully vaccinated against the virus.
Maine CDC reports uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations Sunday
The toll increases are expected to generate an additional $17 million in revenue.
Maine Turnpike tolls are going up on Monday
Versant Power customers will see electricity bills increase
The Maine Air National Guard held a media day in Bangor Monday morning to showcase a wide range...
Maine Air National Guard showcases jobs available on Bangor base
Chamcelyn Whipple (left) and Dylan Bennett (right)
Two arrested after officers spot man riding hood of a car driving 80 mph, police say

Latest News

Maine Air National Guard showcases jobs available on the base
Maine Air National Guard showcases jobs available on the base
Weekend storm damage could be around $350,000 to fix, Maine DOT says
Weekend storm damage could be around $350,000 to fix, Maine DOT says
Maine Tourism Association begins annual food drive
Maine Tourism Association begins annual food drive
COVID vaccine for young children could come by midweek
COVID vaccine for young children could come by midweek
The Rev. Jesse Jackson speaks during a news conference after the verdict was read in the trial...
Jesse Jackson hospitalized after fall at Howard University