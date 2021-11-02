Advertisement

AARP advocating to allow Medicare to negotiate drug prices with pharmaceutical companies

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)(Phelan M. Ebenhack | AP)
By Spencer Roberts
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - AARP is denouncing the latest version of the Build Back Better bill for not including provisions for reducing prescription drug costs.

The latest framework for the bill, released last Thursday, dropped any mention of drug price reform.

AARP is advocating to allow Medicare to negotiate the price of drugs with pharmaceutical companies.

They say on average, prescription drug prices in the US are more than twice as expensive as in other countries.

”Prescription drug costs have an effect on all of us. Our family members, our relatives, our neighbors, people who built our communities. Ninety percent of voters are saying that Congress should make sure that prescription drug costs should be lower than they are right now, and that’s really saying something,” said Noël Bonam, AARP Maine state director.

AARP is asking its members and anyone concerned about prescription drug costs to take action in support of allowing Medicare to negotiate drug prices.

