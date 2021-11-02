Advertisement

863 new COVID cases, 12 additional deaths

Data reflects Maine CDC case investigations starting Saturday
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Current coronavirus cases and vaccination rates for Maine
Current coronavirus cases and vaccination rates for Maine(WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - Maine CDC is reporting 12 additional deaths related to COVID since Saturday.

Three each in Androscoggin and Kennebec counties, two in Oxford county and one each in Somerset, Aroostook, Waldo and York counties.

There are also 863 new coronavirus cases in the past three days.

70.26% of all Mainers are now fully vaccinated against coronavirus

6,950 new COVID vaccinations were given out Monday according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.

Of those, 1,742 are booster shots.

County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC(WABI TV)

Kennebec County showing the biggest jump in cases since Saturday- 124 new ones. They also surpassed the 10-thousand mark for total new cases.

Penobscot County with 100 new cases, 59 in Somerset, 38 in Knox and 34 in Waldo counties.

At last check, 212 people were hospitalIzed with the virus.

76 are in critical care.

41 are on a ventilator.

