Washington Academy celebrates State Class C Volleyball Championship

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Washington Academy Raiders put in the work to win a state championship when no one was watching.

The Raiders didn't lose a set in their journey to the State "C" title. They earned a first-round bye as the No. 1 seed, then knocked out Sumner and Calais before defeating No. 2 Stevens Academy in Saturday's championship match in Brewer. (WABI)

“We hustle really hard at practices. We take practices very seriously, and we don’t goof around. We’re all very focused. The first set we had a lot of determination,” said Rachel Vose, junior libero.

This group was special outside of just winning matches.

“I’ve been friends with these girls since third grade. I’ve known all of them. We’ve always played against each other or with each other,” said Chloe Dinsmore, junior outside hitter.

The Raiders have achieved a long-time dream, but they can be back with 12 juniors from this year’s team.

“We used to watch all the older girls play when we were in middle school, and that was where we wanted to be,” said Dinsmore.

“With their determination and grit, they’ll put in all the work this season. We all will, and we’ll be back ready to take it again next year,” said Isabel Cates, junior setter.

