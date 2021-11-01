Versant Power customers will see electricity bills increase

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Starting Monday, Versant Power customers will see their electricity bills going up.

The company says the distribution rate change will result in a monthly increase of around $5.50 cents for a typical household.

Officials say the change will only affect the distribution rate.

According to Versant Power, the rate hike will support storm response, tree trimming and removal near power lines, and continue improvements in the reliability of the grid as well as the ability to restore outages more quickly.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.