Trick-or-treaters flock to popular Bangor Halloween spot

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Dozens of trick-or-treaters flocked to a popular Halloween spot in Bangor on Halloween night- Maple Street.

After a year of limited trick-or-treating, everyone was ready to be back.

Maple Street was packed with children of all ages, and even pets dressed up for the holiday.

Maple Street residents say that this may be one of the biggest turnouts they’ve seen in many years.

The street was blocked off for vehicle traffic to provide more safety to the kids.

