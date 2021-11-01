Sunshine & Breezy Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A cold front will cross the state today without much fanfare other than the chance for a few isolated showers across the northern half of the state otherwise expect partly to mostly sunny skies for the day. Strong low pressure to our north combined with high pressure nosing into the area will help to produce a gusty westerly wind throughout the day. The strongest gusts will be across the northern half of the state where gusts to 30-40 MPH possible while gusts to 25-30 MPH can be expected elsewhere. Temperatures will remain near or a bit above average today with highs in the 50s to near 60°. Skies will be clear to partly cloudy tonight with lows dropping back to the low to mid-30s.

Cooler air will move in behind today’s cold front resulting in cooler, more seasonable temperatures Tuesday. Expect a mix of sun and clouds Tuesday with temperatures in the mid-40s to low 50s for highs. An upper level disturbance approaching the area may trigger a shower in the mountains otherwise a dry day is expected. As we head into Wednesday, plan on a mix of sun and clouds for the day with highs in the 40s to near 50°. An upper level disturbance is forecast to move through the region Wednesday and could trigger a few scattered showers during the day but overall precipitation looks minimal. Thursday looks cool with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid-40s.

Today: Partly to mostly sunny and breezy. An isolated shower possible across the north. Highs between 50°-59°. West wind 10-20 MPH with gusts to 30-40 MPH possible north of Bangor and 25-30 MPH gusts possible elsewhere.

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Lows between 30°-37°. Southwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Tuesday: Mix of sun and clouds. A few mountain showers possible. Cooler with highs between 46°-54°. Southwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds. A few showers possible. Highs in the 40s to near 50°.

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid-40s.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low to mid-40s.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.