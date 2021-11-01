Advertisement

Open enrollment begins for Maine’s new health insurance marketplace

Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Open enrollment began Monday for Maine’s new health insurance marketplace.

Until now, Maine had relied on the federal marketplace for Mainers to sign up for health insurance under the Affordable Care Act.

Last month, Gov. Janet Mills announced the state had launched its own portal called CoverME.gov.

The website allows Mainers to shop and compare plans before signing up.

Anyone in Maine who buys health insurance for themselves is eligible to use the new state-based marketplace. Mainers have until Jan. 15 to sign up.

Nearly 60,000 Maine residents enrolled in marketplace plans last year.

