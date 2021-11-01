More Clouds & Slightly Cooler Tuesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Skies look to remain mostly clear to partly cloudy tonight into early Tuesday. Lows will drop down into the 30s with a few spots nearing the freezing mark.

Another nice day on the way for Tuesday. Expect a few more clouds thrown into the mix. Highs will be slightly cooler only reaching the upper 40s to low 50s. Winds will be out of the southwest around 5-15 mph.

A weak disturbance will move through Tuesday night into Wednesday. This will produce a few spotty showers and even a few light flakes in the mountains Tuesday night. The moisture will move towards the coast during the day Wednesday. Very little moisture expected.

By the end of the week, a series of low pressure systems will move up the east coast. With the way the present setup looks, high pressure will help to direct the lows offshore. Will be watching the exact placement of the high, should it setup farther west, that could mean the lows would skirt along the eastern seaboard bringing impacts to our area. As of now no impacts are expected.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. Lows in the 30s with a southwest wind around 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs ranging from the upper 40s to the mid 50s. Southwest wind around 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. A few very spotty showers possible

THURSDAY: Chilly start to the day. Partly cloudy with highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY: Frosty morning. Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

