Advertisement

Midcoast bears brunt of damage from weekend storm, road repairs underway

Route 52 in Camden is closed for repair after a weekend storm
Route 52 in Camden is closed for repair after a weekend storm(wabi)
By Spencer Roberts
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMDEN, Maine (WABI) -Damage to state roads from this past weekend’s storm could end up costing around 350-thousand dollars to fix, according toPaul Merrill, Public Information Officer for MaineDOT.

”Infrastructure is vulnerable, and when you have rushing water or fast falling rain or wind, you’re going to have some issues to deal with, and that’s why we had crews at the ready.”

The water running alongside Route 52 in Camden looks peaceful now, but the destructive power it had over the weekend is evident.

The midcoast region bore the brunt of the damage from flooding, fallen trees, and washouts.

“The most significant cost estimate is Route 52 in Camden. We’re estimating it’s going to be about 125,000 dollars to make that road whole again. Union/Waldoboro Route 235 is about 85-thousand dollars. Those are the two big significant costs. We expect that the total cost to put everything back in good shape is about 350,000 dollars statewide.”

Work began immediately to repair the damage.

“We expect our crews will have those washed out roads replaced by Friday at the latest. They may not be fully paved over and ready to go, but they will be passable.”

MaineDOT wants to remind people to take safety seriously when approaching a road covered by water.

“Don’t assume it’s safe to cross. You don’t know what’s underneath the surface. It could be an inch of water, it could be a foot of water. There could be broken pavement underneath.”

There were no reported injuries from the damaged roads over the weekend.

“This one was relatively minor compared to others. We’ve certainly dealt with worse.”

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parts of Route 1 in Belfast was closed Sunday morning due to flooding.
Heavy rain brings flooding, power outages to parts of Maine
Nearly 70% of all Mainers are now fully vaccinated against the virus.
Maine CDC reports uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations Sunday
Boston Red Sox broadcaster and former player Jerry Remy has died at the age of 68.
Red Sox broadcaster Jerry Remy passes away after battle with cancer
Maine Wardens find body in Sheepscot Pond
Persis Smith at her home in Winterport
Winterport woman using her voice, experience with domestic violence to push for change

Latest News

Funding coming to Maine to help low-income households with heating bills
The Store n' More in Dover-Foxcroft
Man sentenced to prison for Dover-Foxcroft robbery
Staff Sgt. Jesse Sherrill
Celebration of life event to be held Wednesday for NH State Police trooper killed last week
Question 1 supporters and opponents hold monday events
Question 1 supporters, opponents make final case to Maine voters
Route 52 in Camden is closed for repair after a weekend storm
Midcoast bears brunt of damage from weekend storm, road repairs underway