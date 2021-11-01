Midcoast bears brunt of damage from weekend storm, road repairs underway

CAMDEN, Maine (WABI) -Damage to state roads from this past weekend’s storm could end up costing around 350-thousand dollars to fix, according toPaul Merrill, Public Information Officer for MaineDOT.

”Infrastructure is vulnerable, and when you have rushing water or fast falling rain or wind, you’re going to have some issues to deal with, and that’s why we had crews at the ready.”

The water running alongside Route 52 in Camden looks peaceful now, but the destructive power it had over the weekend is evident.

The midcoast region bore the brunt of the damage from flooding, fallen trees, and washouts.

“The most significant cost estimate is Route 52 in Camden. We’re estimating it’s going to be about 125,000 dollars to make that road whole again. Union/Waldoboro Route 235 is about 85-thousand dollars. Those are the two big significant costs. We expect that the total cost to put everything back in good shape is about 350,000 dollars statewide.”

Work began immediately to repair the damage.

“We expect our crews will have those washed out roads replaced by Friday at the latest. They may not be fully paved over and ready to go, but they will be passable.”

MaineDOT wants to remind people to take safety seriously when approaching a road covered by water.

“Don’t assume it’s safe to cross. You don’t know what’s underneath the surface. It could be an inch of water, it could be a foot of water. There could be broken pavement underneath.”

There were no reported injuries from the damaged roads over the weekend.

“This one was relatively minor compared to others. We’ve certainly dealt with worse.”

