Advertisement

Many Mainers continue to opt for absentee voting

Absentee voting numbers remain high in Maine as Secretary of State urges COVID-19 safety
Bangor ballot drop box
Bangor ballot drop box(WABI)
By WMTW
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Mainers will head to the polls on Tuesday with three statewide ballot issues as well as many local elections and issues to decide.

Many Mainers have already voted. As of 3 p.m. Friday, nearly 82,000 absentee ballots had already been returned out of about 119,000 requested. While that is far below the record number of absentee ballots cast in November of 2020, when 514,000 people voted absentee, it is significantly higher than other recent referendum election years.

For reference, in November 2019, fewer than 30,000 absentee ballots were cast, and only 189,093 total ballots were cast. In November 2017, about 55,000 Mainers voted absentee and in November 2011, 63,000 Mainers cast absentee ballots.

The secretary of state’s office has encouraged towns to follow CDC COVID-19 guidelines. Many towns are using similar spacing and masking protocols that they used in 2020, but no one can be stopped from voting at the polls for not wearing a mask, regardless of local ordinances.

The secretary of state’s office also says there does not appear to be the same widespread issue with polling location staffing this year as there was in 2020, when many communities struggled to get volunteers.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parts of Route 1 in Belfast was closed Sunday morning due to flooding.
Heavy rain brings flooding, power outages to parts of Maine
Boston Red Sox broadcaster and former player Jerry Remy has died at the age of 68.
Red Sox broadcaster Jerry Remy passes away after battle with cancer
Maine Wardens find body in Sheepscot Pond
Nearly 70% of all Mainers are now fully vaccinated against the virus.
Maine CDC reports uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations Sunday
Persis Smith at her home in Winterport
Winterport woman using her voice, experience with domestic violence to push for change

Latest News

Gas prices
Maine gas prices rise again
Versant Power customers will see electricity bills increase
Latest coronavirus vaccination rates according to Maine's vaccination dashboard
Close to 70% of Mainers now fully vaccinated for COVID
The toll increases are expected to generate an additional $17 million in revenue.
Maine Turnpike tolls are going up on Monday