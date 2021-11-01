Advertisement

Manchin rebuffs progressives, wavers on Biden’s big package

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Joe Manchin said Monday it’s “time to vote” on a nearly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, dashing hopes for swift resolution as he wavered over President Joe Biden’s broader $1.75 trillion domestic policy proposal.

The West Virginia Democrat’s announcement comes as Democrats want a signal from Manchin that he will support Biden’s big package. He’s one of two key holdout senators whose votes are needed to secure the deal and push it toward passage.

Instead, Manchin rebuffed progressive Democrats to quit holding “hostage” the slimmer public works bill as negotiations continue on the broader package.

“Enough is enough,” Manchin said at a hastily called press conference at the Capitol.

Manchin said he’s open to voting for a final bill reflecting Biden’s big package “that moves our country forward.” But he said he’s “equally open to voting against” the final product as he assesses the overall framework of the sweeping social services and climate change bill.

Democrats have been working frantically to finish up Biden’s signature domestic package after months of negotiations, racing toward a first round of House votes possible later this week. Progressives have been refusing to vote on the smaller public works bill, using it as leverage as they try to win commitments from Manchin and Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, the other key hold out, for Biden’s broader bill.

The stakes are high with Biden overseas at a global climate change summit and his party fighting in two key governors’ races this week — in Virginia and New Jersey — that are seen as bellwethers in the political mood of the electorate.

Manchin though said he wants Democrats to push ahead with the smaller public works bill of roads, highways and broadband projects that had already been approved by the Senate but is being stalled by House progressives as the broader negotiations are underway.

“This is not how the United States Congress should operate,” Manchin said. “The political games have to stop.”

With Republicans staunchly opposed to Biden’s big package, it’s up to Democrats to pass it on their own.

Biden’s top domestic priorities have been a battlefield between progressive and moderate Democrats for months, and it was unclear if that timetable could be met.

The package would provide large numbers of Americans with assistance to pay for health care, education, raising children and caring for elderly people in their homes. It also would provide tax breaks encouraging cleaner energy and electrified vehicles.

Much of its costs would be covered with higher taxes on people earning over $10 million annually and large corporations.

Over the weekend, Democrats made significant progress toward adding compromise provisions curbing prescription drug prices to their massive social and environment package, two congressional aides said Sunday. They requested anonymity to discuss the ongoing negotiations.

Talks were continuing and no final agreement had been reached. But the movement raised hopes that the party’s 10-year, $1.75 trillion measure would address the longtime Democratic campaign promise to lower pharmaceutical costs, though more modestly than some wanted.

___

Associated Press writer Alan Fram contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

