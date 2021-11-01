Man sentenced to prison for Dover-Foxcroft robbery

DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (WABI) - A Dover-Foxcroft man has been sentenced to two years in prison after pleading guilty to a robbery.

Police say 32-year-old Dustin Boone went into the Store ‘n More in Dover-Foxcroft in June and pointed what appeared to be a gun wrapped in a sock at the store clerk.

They say Boone took off with more than $400 in a paper bag before the clerk followed him out and shot him.

Police say Boone actually had a plastic toy gun that looked real.

Boone was also sentenced to three years probation with conditions.

