Man sentenced to prison for Dover-Foxcroft robbery
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (WABI) - A Dover-Foxcroft man has been sentenced to two years in prison after pleading guilty to a robbery.
Police say 32-year-old Dustin Boone went into the Store ‘n More in Dover-Foxcroft in June and pointed what appeared to be a gun wrapped in a sock at the store clerk.
They say Boone took off with more than $400 in a paper bag before the clerk followed him out and shot him.
Police say Boone actually had a plastic toy gun that looked real.
Boone was also sentenced to three years probation with conditions.
