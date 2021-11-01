Advertisement

Maine Tourism Association begins annual food drive

Non perishable food items
Non perishable food items(WABI)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Nov. 1, 2021
HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - As the saying goes, time flies when you’re having fun!

Halloween has come and gone, and it’s on to Thanksgiving.

With that in mind, the Maine Tourism Association is holding its 2nd Annual Food Drive.

Non perishables can be dropped off at all of the visitor centers across the state, like this one at mile marker 175 on 95 North in Hampden.

“We all know that food prices are going up, which is making it harder and harder for families in general to be able to afford to buy food. The holidays are coming up, so it’s just our way to try to help spruce up the items that are on people’s food tables for the holidays,” said Connie Berry, Maine Tourism Association.

The drive lasts until Nov. 22.

You can also donate at Angler’s in Hampden, and there will be a table at the Hannaford this Friday.

Donations collected in this area will be given to the Hampden Neighborhood Food Cupboard.

